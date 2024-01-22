NEW ORLEANS (AP) — More than a dozen federal appellate judges are scheduled to hear arguments on whether Mississippi can continue to permanently strip voting rights from people convicted of certain felonies. The outcome of the case at the center of Tuesday’s hearing in New Orleans will likely determine whether tens of thousands of people win back the right to vote. An immediate ruling is not expected. The felonies covered include nonviolent crimes for which people have served a complete sentence. A three-judge appellate panel deemed the lifetime voting ban to be unconstitutional “cruel and unusual punishment.” But the full court vacated that ruling and scheduled Tuesday’s hearing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.