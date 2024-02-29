OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada’s International Development minister says Canada is working to airdrop humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip as soon as possible. The confirmation that an active effort is underway comes after Ahmed Hussen’s office said Ottawa was exploring new options to deliver aid. He says the provision of airdrops in partnership with like-minded countries in the region, such as Jordan, was on the table.

