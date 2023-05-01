OTTAWA, Canada (AP) — The Canadian government is proposing a ban on assault-style firearms that would apply once legislation now before Parliament comes into force. Under the scheme announced Monday, the government would make regulations through the Firearms Act to ensure that guns are classified correctly before entering the Canadian market. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said the government also plans to recreate a firearms advisory committee that will make recommendations on the classification of guns now on the market. Mendicino said the committee will include rural and northern residents, Indigenous people, industry leaders, law enforcement and gun control advocates.

