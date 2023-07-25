WINDSOR, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police say the body of a child who went missing when the province of Nova Scotia was hit with extreme flooding has been recovered. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police also confirmed that human remains found on Monday were those of a second missing child. The two children were travelling with three other people who managed to escape when the vehicle they were in was submerged. A series of thunderstorms that began last Friday and stretched into Saturday dumped up to 250 millimeters — about 10 inches — of rain on several parts of the province, causing widespread damage.

