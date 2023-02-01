REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Recent cold temperatures and school cancellations have sparked a lot of conversation with students and families about what it took for schools to shut down. With wind chill warnings being issued and temperatures well below zero, schools were canceled due to student safety concerns.

When it comes to snow storms hitting an area, the superintendent will get up super early and drive the roads and double check to make sure the roads in all areas of the school districts boundaries are safe enough for the busses to run and parents and students to drive to the school.

When it comes to cold temperatures, school districts will work with local and national weather services to see what the forecast and temperatures will be and how it may effect students. Overall, the main concern is the safety of the students as they wait for the busses and commute to school.

The district will also be in close contact with city and county road officials to make sure whatever they decide is the safest decision with all of the information they have available.