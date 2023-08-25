GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The party of former first lady Sandra Torres, who lost Guatemala’s presidential elections this week, has filed a complaint alleging fraud in the way the votes were counted. Torres, who came to exemplify the political establishment in a country that’s grown tired of endemic corruption, has remained silent since her Sunday loss. She has refused to accept results recognizing progressive Bernardo Arévalo of the Semilla Movement party as the winner. Carlos López, a lawyer for Torres’ National Unity of Hope party, filed the complaint on behalf of the party, saying irregularities in the vote counting amounted to fraud.

