MEXICO CITY (AP) — In Mexico’s first presidential debate ahead of June 2 elections, former Mexico City Mayor and frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum appeared comfortable with her lead, remaining calm amid ex-Senator Xóchitl Gálvez’s personal attacks. Jorge Álvarez Máynez, a candidate from the Citizen Movement party who is polling in single digits, grinned widely and presented himself as an alternative to the two candidates representing what he called the “old politics.” In the Sunday night debate, the candidates responded to questions about health, education, corruption, transparency, vulnerable groups and violence against women.

