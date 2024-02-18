IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- On February 12, the lives of the Barber family would be forever changed. In the early hours on Monday morning a large group of people gathered in the Compass Academy parking lot.

The argument turned physical and two people who were armed fired shots into the crowd. Three people were injured following the shots, and Alex Barber had died.

Saturday the family and friends of Alex gathered in Central Park off Holmes avenue to hold a candle light vigil and share memories and thoughts of Alex. Many in attendance spoke to the type of person Alex Barber was.

His cousin Joshua Worrell shared just what Alex’s character.

“Alex has always been a good kid. He would help anybody out in need that needed it. If you’re upset he had that hunger and he knew and he would talk to you until you were better. Yeah, it sounds like the kind of friend we all wish we could be. Alex Barber was a beautiful kid, and so overall, it’s such a tragic moment when, you lose a family member, especially one so young,” Worrell said.

Alex’s dad Todd Barber shares that the death has rocked the family but they are holding on.

“It’s been pretty devastating. But family’s doing real well. We’ve been getting lots of love and support from family and friends in the community,” Todd shared.

Joshua and Todd shared how all of the support from the community has meant a lot to the family.

“It’s kind of a blessing because it’s really softened my heart, but it’s made it a lot easier for me. It’s been amazing,” Todd said. He added, “Thanks everybody for their support and their love and our friendship,” said.

“Yeah, it was amazing. Everybody that came out, we really appreciate it. Alex Barber was very loved. There was well over 100 friends here. We sold out all our candles and just appreciate it is beautiful,” Joshua said.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me if people want to support the family. The go fund me can be found here.