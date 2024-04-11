Organizers announced that tew films from Yorgos Lanthimos, Andrea Arnold and Francis Ford Coppola, as well as a portrait of 1980s Donald Trump, will compete for the Palme d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Cannes artistic director Thierry Frémaux says this year’s lineup was plucked from 2,000 submissions. Among the 19 films selected for competition is Lanthimos’ “Kinds of Kindness,” the Greek director’s follow-up to the Oscar-winning “Poor Things.” Sure to draw attention will be Ali Abbasi’s “The Apprentice,” a film about the former president’s early business career starring Sebastian Stan as Trump. Other big names with films at Cannes include Paolo Sorrentino, Paul Schrader and David Cronenberg.

