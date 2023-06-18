If you like multiverse movies and groove to “The Flash” and the Spider-Verse films, there’s lots of stuff to find if you dig deeper. In film, there’s “Yesterday,” which takes place in a reality where the Beatles never existed. And there’s even “It’s a Wonderful Life,” the Christmas classic that sends its main character into a world where he was never born. From TV, there are the various mirror universe episodes of “Star Trek” and “For All Mankind,” in which the Soviets win the space race. And in books, you can check out “The Mirage,” which proposes that 9/11 actually happened in Baghdad and that American Christian fundamentalists were responsible.

