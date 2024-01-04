IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Police Department says two juvenile females have been identified after ring doorbell videos of car burglaries circulated throughout the community.

Police say they are expected to face criminal consequences.

Since the two are juveniles, no further information is available.

In the video, you can see them testing door handles.

IFPD reminds everyone to keep your doors locked. Usually criminals will move on from locked cars to a vehicle that is unlocked.