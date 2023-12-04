By JERAMIE BIZZLE

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago police are investigating an attempted smash-and-grab robbery after a car crashed into a high-end department store near the Magnificent Mile overnight.

The crash happened Monday morning just after 4:30 a.m. at the Neiman Marcus store, located in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue.

A group of unknown offenders crashed a Nissan sedan into the business but were not able to make entry and nothing was taken from inside, police said.

The offenders then got into three unknown cars and fled eastbound on Chicago Avenue. The Nissan was left at the scene.

No Injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.

