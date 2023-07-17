By Amy Fleury

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Milwaukee Fire Department evacuated a bar and hotel in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon because of a carbon dioxide leak.

It happened about 1 p.m. at On Tap, which is attached to the Brewhouse Inn and Suites at 10th Street and Juneau Avenue.

According to MFD, a vendor was supposed to be pumping the carbon dioxide into some coolers in the basement of the building. But instead, the carbon dioxide was pumped directly into the basement.

“It was a little startling a little scary,” said Leslie Carlton, a guest staying at the Brewhouse Inn and Suites. “But it’s an old building. You expect stuff like that to happen. I’m just really happy with the quick response.”

The basement got so full of carbon dioxide that almost all of the oxygen was pushed out of the room, making it nearly impossible to breathe. They estimate that On Tap could have had nearly 25 times what they consider a permissible level of carbon dioxide.

According to Battalion Chief Ron Firnrohr, MFD responds to carbon monoxide calls daily, but carbon dioxide emergencies are rare.

“You won’t find carbon dioxide in residential homes,” Firnrohr said. “The big hazard to life was the fact that the carbon dioxide moved in and pushed the oxygen out.”

The whole building was evacuated. Milwaukee Fire Department said that was about 30 people in total.

MFD said no one was hurt, but one hotel guest said she saw an employee receive some extra oxygen from first responders on the scene.

The Milwaukee Police and Health departments are also investigating.

