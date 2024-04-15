LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cardi B, Queen Latifah and The Roots will headline concerts celebrating the return of the BET Experience in Los Angeles just days before the 2024 BET Awards. BET announced Monday the star-studded lineup of the concert series, which makes a return after a five-year hiatus. It was canceled ahead of its 2020 event due to the coronavirus. The BET Awards will take place June 30. Cardi B, Gunna, Davido and Sexyy Red will perform June 28 at Crypto.com Arena. The Roots, Common, Latifah and Jungle Brothers are expected to hit the stage June 29 at the Hollywood Bowl. More performers will be announced later.

By The Associated Press

