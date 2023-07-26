By Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent

(CNN) — Bronny James had a cardiac screening several months ago as part of a program for prospective NBA players, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The screening included a transthoracic echocardiogram, which looks at blood flow through the heart and heart valves, and an EKG, which is a recording of the heart’s electrical activity, the source said, and both screenings came back with normal results.

On Tuesday, the James family issued a statement saying that Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing on Monday. The statement noted, “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The family added, “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

