POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is currently seeking dedicated individuals to serve as campground hosts for the upcoming summer season on the Westside Ranger District.

This opportunity allows volunteers to live in some of the most picturesque natural settings the forest offers while providing essential services to enhance the camping experience for visitors.

The campground host program is an integral part of the outdoor recreational experience on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, ensuring campgrounds are welcoming, safe and well-maintained. Hosts play a crucial role in assisting campers by answering questions, providing information about the forest and local areas, and performing light maintenance duties. Their presence also helps to deter vandalism and maintain the serene and pristine condition of these natural areas.

Responsibilities and Perks of Being a Campground Host:

Customer Service : Greet and assist campers, provide information and directions, and help with campground registration.

: Greet and assist campers, provide information and directions, and help with campground registration. Maintenance : Perform light duties such as litter picking, restroom cleaning, and site upkeep to ensure campgrounds are clean and welcoming.

: Perform light duties such as litter picking, restroom cleaning, and site upkeep to ensure campgrounds are clean and welcoming. Education: Share knowledge about the forest, local wildlife, and Leave No Trace principles to promote environmental stewardship among visitors.

“Campground hosts are invaluable to the Westside Ranger District and the camping community,” Westside District Ranger Kim Obele said. “They not only help maintain the beauty and integrity of our campgrounds but also ensure a positive and memorable experience for all visitors. We are looking for individuals or couples who share our commitment to conservation and excellent visitor service.”

The Westside Ranger District offers campground hosts positions at Scout Mountain, Big Springs (Caribou), Malad Summit and Curlew campgrounds, each providing a unique experience amidst the forest’s stunning landscapes.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, have their own self-contained RV or travel trailer and volunteer a minimum of four to six hours a day/20-30 hours a week from May 20 to Sept. 15. The Forest Service provides all necessary training, support and resources.

For those interested in becoming a campground host or learning more about the program contact Westside Ranger District Recreation Management Specialist, Samantha Solomon at 208-236-7524. You can also apply online using these links at volunteer.gov.