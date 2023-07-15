WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet for the Wimbledon championship. Sunday’s matchup at Centre is quite tantalizing. Alcaraz is ranked No. 1. Djokovic is ranked No. 2. Alcaraz is still just 20 and is seeking his first title at the All England Club and second Grand Slam trophy overall. Djokovic is 36 and his numbers are much higher: He is bidding for a fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and eighth over his career. He also will be trying to win his 24th Grand Slam trophy. They played each other last month in the French Open semifinals and it was a terrific contest for two sets. But Alcaraz then dealt with full body cramps and couldn’t keep up with Djokovic.

