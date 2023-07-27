LAS VEGAS (AP) — Casino mogul Steve Wynn is ending a long legal fight with Nevada gambling regulators over claims of workplace sexual misconduct by paying a $10 million fine. The Nevada Gaming Commission accepted a settlement Thursday that calls for Wynn to cut ties to the industry he helped shape in Las Vegas. Wynn admits no wrongdoing. He’s now 81 and lives in Florida. He didn’t attend the hearing in person. His attorney says they’re grateful to close the matter and that Wynn looks forward to moving on to other phases of his life.

