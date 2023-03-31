IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) Board of Trustees held a Special Meeting Thursday to interview candidates to fill the vacancy left by Trustee Craig Miller.

The Board interviewed the following three candidates who applied and live in Zone 4:

Cecile Pérez — Community advocate and volunteer; Planning to return to CEI as a student this fall

— Community advocate and volunteer; Planning to return to CEI as a student this fall Ethan Huffman — Communications and government affairs professional; Currently the Lead for National Security Strategic Communication at Idaho National Laboratory

— Communications and government affairs professional; Currently the Lead for National Security Strategic Communication at Idaho National Laboratory Marsha McDaniel — Former diplomat with experience in government, industry, and external engagement; Currently a Senior Advisor for International Engagement at Idaho National Laboratory

“I am pleased that we have three candidates that bring unique viewpoints and experiences to the role of a CEI Trustee,” Chairman Park Price

The Board of Trustees will select the new Zone 4 Trustee during a Special Meeting on Monday, April 10. The new Zone 4 Trustee can be sworn in at the next Regular Meeting on April 25, 2023.