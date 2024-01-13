ROME (AP) — The governor of Italy’s Tuscany region says 30 people were injured when a restaurant ceiling collapsed during a wedding reception. Gov. Eugenio Giani said in a post on the Telegram messaging channel Saturday evening that five of the injured were in critical condition. The ceiling collapsed in a restaurant that was formerly a 15th century convent in the hills outside the city of Pistoia. The Italian news agency ANSA says firefighters pulled people out from under the rubble. Cause of the collapse hasn’t yet been determined. No one is reported missing.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.