POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Senior Solutions is hosting their free community event Celebrate Seniors on Friday rom 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building in Pocatello.

The event includes stage performances, booth displays, games, raffle prizes, and lots of fun for people of all ages. The event will feature more than 20 senior citizens and their talent displays and performances.

Display booths will show different talents, from flower arrangements, resin work, and sewing, to essential oils and watercolor painting. Some seniors will be displaying businesses or causes they have worked with; for example, Just Serve officers coordinate service efforts with the East Idaho JustServe chapter and the team for the group Poky for Parky’s run a support group for those affected by Parkinson’s.

The event is focused around bringing the community together and helping seniors reconnect with others.

“We know that supporting seniors in our community not only helps them thrive, but also enriches our own lives.” says event director Sienna Owens.

Donations towards the Pocatello Senior Center will also be a staple of the event. Everyone who donates will be entered into a raffle to win prizes. Proceeds from raffle tickets will be donated directly to the Pocatello Senior Center.

The Pocatello Senior Center provides a welcoming and supportive environment for older adults to socialize, engage in recreational activities, access essential services, and maintain their physical and mental well-being.