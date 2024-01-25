By Francis Page, Jr.

Jan. 25, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The energy was electric at the kickoff event for the 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best In Black, where Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman presented a proclamation to Alfred C. Liggins III, acknowledging TV One’s 20th Anniversary and Urban One Honors. The City of Atlanta expressed gratitude for Urban One’s role in deepening the community’s understanding through impactful content.

A stellar lineup of talent graced the event, including CeeLo Green and Nicci Gilbert, who would later captivate audiences as performers at the Urban One Honors. Reginae Carter and Yandy Smith-Harris added glamour as the Red Carpet hosts, alongside the charismatic Chef Jernard Wells.

On January 20th, TV One recorded the 6th Annual Urban One Honors: Best In Black, a celebration of Black Excellence recognizing individuals who’ve made lasting contributions to arts, media, music, and the community. Mayor Andre Dickens presented TV One and Urban One with the prestigious Phoenix Award, sealing their status as champions of Black achievement.

In commemoration of two decades of excellence, TV One has exciting plans for the year. Viewers can expect curated retrospectives, exclusive behind-the-scenes content, and commemorative events. The network will showcase engaging interviews with key figures who shaped its journey and iconic moments defining TV One’s impact over the past 20 years, emphasizing its commitment to exceptional content and audience connection.

Stay connected with TV One’s anniversary celebration on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and visit urbanonehonors.com.

About the 6th Annual Urban One Honors:

The 6th Annual Urban One Honors recognized the legendary Mary J. Blige as the “Entertainment Icon Honoree,” joined by esteemed honorees Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly, and Donald Lawrence. A star-studded lineup of performers and presenters, including Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, and October London, contributed to the evening’s entertainment. LeToya Luckett hosted the “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with honorees, performers, and presenters, offering an intimate look behind the scenes.

