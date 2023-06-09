IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce are celebrating the fourth annual Support Local Gems initiative, which serves as an all-day event on June 9 to support Idaho small businesses.

Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.

Senator Risch will be recognizing several Idaho small businesses for their contributions to Idaho in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate, including two east Idaho businesses, Love at First Bite in Idaho Falls, and Mckee’s Pet in Pocatello.

“These local gems exemplify Idaho’s entrepreneurial-spirit, and I look forward to their continued growth and success,” said Risch.

Senator Risch released a list of the small businesses being recognized, as well as their histories:

Perrine Man Press: Founded by Cory and Kenji Paulson out of their home in 2017, Perrine Man Press has since expanded into a physical storefront in Twin Falls and become a local favorite for their Idaho-inspired products that remind every customer they are “made for more.” The Perrine Man, their signature design hand drawn by Kenji, pays homage to the iconic Perrine Bridge in their hometown.

Love at First Bite: Love at First Bite, started by Mike and Juli Richards in 2009, has grown from a mother-daughter chocolate and cupcake business to a destination for their gourmet food items, specialty beverages, home décor, beauty products, and jewelry. In addition to their in-store offerings in Idaho Falls, Love at First Bite donates its products to local libraries as a tasty incentive for youth reading programs.

Fancy Pants Boutique: Established in downtown Boise by Courtney Holden and Jaime Petrilli in 2006, Fancy Pants Boutique has doubled their space since then and offers a curated and diverse selection from popular brands, along with styling advice and shopping assistance. They strive to make everyone feel confident and comfortable in their clothing choices.

McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed Centers: Bill McKee opened McKee’s Pet, Garden & Feed Center in 1976 and is dedicated to assisting customers with their pet, livestock, and gardening needs. In addition to the two store locations in Pocatello and Chubbuck, McKee’s Petting Zoo has become an institution in the community, providing homes for displaced animals and free admission to families and children for fun and learning activities.

The Only Store: Sandi Herker Berry began her grocery store career in 1985, when The Only Store was known as the Nezperce Cash & Carry. Sandi bought the store in 1996 and recently renamed it The Only Store. In addition to running The Only Store in Nezperce, Sandi regularly delivers groceries to elderly members of the community.