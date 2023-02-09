By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

Celebrities and regular folk are plunging into frigid water for their social media feeds, but the science on the stated benefits is lukewarm. The trend is hardly new, dating back centuries. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and better immune function. Among the biggest questions for researchers: How cold does water have to be to achieve any health benefits? And will a quick dunk versus a long swim have the same effect? Experts say the jury is out. And they note that cold dunks may be risky for people with heart trouble.