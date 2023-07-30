By Jack Bantock, CNN

Evian-les-Bains (CNN) — Céline Boutier realized a long-held dream for herself and her country on Sunday, cruising to her first major title at the Evian Championship to become the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament.

The 29-year-old was impeccable from start to finish at Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-les-Bains, carding 14-under par overall to finish six shots clear of last year’s champion Brooke Henderson.

It sees the Montrouge-native become just the third Frenchwoman to win a major championship, following Catherine Lacoste – who won the US Women’s Open as an amateur in 1967 – and 2003 Chevron Championship winner Patricia Meunier-Lebouc.

More to follow…

