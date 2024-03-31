POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Despite an impressive comeback attempt, the Highland Rams softball team fell to Centennial on Saturday in extra innings 12-8.

The Patriots got out to a 6-0 lead in the fifth, with the Rams scoring four runs in the bottom half of the inning to make it a two run game.

The Patriots added a run to make it 7-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Rams then scored three runs in the inning to make it 7-7 to force extra innings.

Centennial rallied with five runs in the eighth to get the four run victory.

Next up for the Rams is a matchup with Century on Wednesday.