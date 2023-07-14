POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Pocatello has been awarded funding from the State of Idaho Transportation Department 5310 grant in the amount of $191,983.00.

The grant has a 20% match in the amount of $38,396.60 for a total project cost of $230,379.60.

This project includes 850 lineal feet of 6-foot-wide sidewalk, 150 feet of concrete block wall, five curb ramp updates, and six concrete approaches along the south side of Center Street.

The project starts at South 19th Avenue and runs down Center Street to South 13th Avenue. Crews will be filling in missing sidewalk sections and updating sidewalks and ramps on the south side of Center Street.

The City of Pocatello has awarded the construction contract to M&S Development and Construction. The bid opening for the project was June 6, 2023. These bids were certified by the City. The projected start date for this project is late July.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the term of the project and motorists are advised to use caution in the area. For questions regarding this project, contact Becky Robison at 208-234-6272.