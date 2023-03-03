By KIVI Staff

BOISE, Idaho (KIVI) — Central District Health has declared an outbreak of syphilis in Public Health District 4.

Public Health District 4 is one of seven health districts in the state, consisting of Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.

In 2018, CDH identified 52 syphilis infections in the district. This number has increased to 168 cases of syphilis infections reported since January 1, 2022 in persons 15 to 87.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems if left untreated. Infection develops in stages (primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary). Each stage can have different signs and symptoms. Untreated, it can cause vision or hearing loss, as well as other neurological complications.

Symptoms of syphilis can include sores, rash, fever and swollen lymph nodes, though some people can carry the infection and be non-symptomatic.

Syphilis can spread from a mother with syphilis to her unborn baby, called congenital syphilis, which can result in stillbirth, early infant death or other long-term health problems for the child. All pregnant women are advised to test for syphilis during their pregnancy.

Syphilis does NOT spread through casual contact with objects, such as toilet seats, doorknobs, hot tubs, swimming pools or eating utensils.

Southwest District Health, though not declaring an outbreak, notes that the number of reported syphilis cases remains high in their six-county region, consisting of Adams, Canyon, Gem, Payette, Owyhee, and Washington counties.

