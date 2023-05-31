After ballooning for years, CEO pay growth is finally slowing. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies rose just 0.9% last year, to a median of $14.8 million, according to data analyzed for The AP by Equilar. It was the smallest increase since 2015. Still, that’s unlikely to quell mounting criticism that CEO pay has become excessively high and the imbalance between company bosses and rank-and-file workers too wide. The median pay for workers at companies included in the AP survey was $77,178, up 1.3%. That means it would take that worker 186 years to make what a CEO making the median pay earned just last year.

