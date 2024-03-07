FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Chad Daybell is expected to be back in court Friday for a hearing on three motions.

The hearing will be closed to the public.

One motion is to challenge a subpoena. Another is to exclude Dr. Davidson as an expert. The third is to exclude a recording of Lori Vallow’s sister, Summer Shiflet, from evidence and Prosecutor Robert Wood as a witness.

The judge sealed the hearing to protect individual privacy rights and interests and preserve the parties’ rights to a fair trial.

