ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – Chad Daybell is expected to be in court Thursday morning for a pre-trial conference. The hearing will determine if his jury trial is ready to begin on April 1.

The hearing is scheduled to be streamed through District Judge Steven Boyce's YouTube Channel beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Daybell’s lawyer, John Prior, filed a motion on January 31 to delay the trial because of new evidence he claims is new and wants it omitted from the trial. The prosecution responded by saying they would not use the new information.

Chad Daybell is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of Lori Vallow-Daybell’s two children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan and murder in the death of his former wife Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow-Daybell was sentenced last July for killing her two youngest children along with conspiring to kill Tammy Daybell. Vallow-Daybell is facing charges in Arizona with two counts of conspiracy to commit murder for allegedly planning to kill her ex-husband, Charles Vallow, and attempting to kill Brandon Boudreaux, the former husband of her niece.