FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Chad Daybell is objecting to two recent motions filed by the prosecution.

The first objection is to a motion filed Monday, Nov. 13. In it, the prosecution is asking to make changes to some of the wording in the original indictment against Daybell.

The second objects to a motion filed Wednesday, Nov. 15. It asks Judge Steven W. Boyce reconsider the decision to hold Daybell’s trial in Ada County, and instead hold in Fremont County or another county on this side of the state.

You can read the documents below.

Daybell is facing multiple murder charges related to the deaths of his wife’s children JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan along with the death of is first wife Tammy Daybell.

His trial is currently set to start on April 1, 2024.

His wife Lori Vallow-Daybell was sentenced to multiple life sentences on similar charges back in July.

