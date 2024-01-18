ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI) – The attorney for Chad Daybell is asking the Judge to keep him on the case even though he may not be paid for his services.

Attorney John Prior filed a motion on January 11th to Withdraw as Counsel because Daybell is unable to pay. Prior also said he needs another attorney who is capital qualified with the Public Defense Commission.

On Thursday, Prior argued his case before Judge Steven Boyce at the Fremont County Courthouse.

Prior said he has been trying to find a qualified attorney to help represent Daybell and has not been able to get one. Prior said he reached out to a private attorney and asked if he would consider becoming a death penalty qualified. He agreed to do it by the commission has not made a decision on it yet.

“I came to realize in late December that the amount of work that I’m going to need to perform before the trial was of such an extent that it would, in my opinion, create a situation where not all of the things that needed to be done for the trial commencing in April 1st could get done,” Prior said.

Prior said because of that it is making it difficult for him to properly represent Daybell and that’s why he filed the motion to withdraw.

“I want to state to the court that I don’t desire to get off this case. I want to stay on this case. And regardless of Mr. Daybell’s financial situation, I want to stay on this case. I could care less about the money. Mr. Daybell wants me to stay on this case,” Prior said.

Judge Boyce responded saying that’s not what the motion says, “Motion says you want off the case because it’s going to cost too much for you to work that work it’s going to take to get it through trial without compensation, right?”

“Judge, the situation is this is that when I say to the court and I’m saying that in all sincerity, I don’t need to get paid for this case. The concern is this is that I at least at this prospective judge, I’m going to be doing this by myself and it’s going to expend a lot of resources and a lot of time that I’m not going to be able to commit to other projects or other situations. Obviously, I’m not taking on a lot of other a lot of other obligations because of this case,” Prior responded.

“And I do want to get paid. And I think it’s fair. And Mr. Daybell and I had a discussion about this. Mr. Daybell expressed to me that he doesn’t feel comfortable with me continuing in this case if I’m not getting compensated for the work. And I advised him and told him that I don’t need to get paid, I’m willing to do that,” Prior said.

Prior asked the Judge to have a private discussion about the matter. The Judge agreed and asked the courtroom to be cleared except for the Prosecution team, Daybell, the court clerk, and the security team for Daybell to stay.