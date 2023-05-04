Chance of rain and thunderstorms for this Friday and weekend

We’ll see off and on showers and thunderstorms, as an area of low pressure sits over California and Nevada. We’re seeing areas of wet weather move through, with partly cloudy skies.

Overnight, we’ll see low temperatures around 40°, gusty winds at 15-25 mph. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm.

For your Friday, a chance of rain and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. A high near 60°, with winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts around 25 mph. More scattered showers and thunderstorms for the evening with lows back to the upper 30’s. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wet weather chances for Saturday, with highs in the upper 50’s. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday, a chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly cloudy, with a high in the upper 50’s.

FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY: