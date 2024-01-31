Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain. A few areas of overnight fog will try to develop with light winds.

For Thursday there’s a slight chance of rain for the Snake River Plain. Increasing clouds, with a high near 50°. South winds around 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Scattered rain and snow showers late Thursday with lows in the mid 30’s.

Friday, rain likely for the Snake River Plain with mountain snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high temperature in the lower 40’s. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Snow for Saturday with colder temperatures. A high temperature in the mid 30’s for the Plain. The chance of precipitation is 80%, with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.