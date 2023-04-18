A chance of snow showers Tuesday night, with a few thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low in the mid 20’s. Gusty winds at 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow and rain with highs in the lower 40’s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Thursday, with highs in the lower 40’s. South southwest winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Breezy for Friday, with a slight chance of snow and rain. A high in the upper 40’s for the Snake River Plain.