Friday night, we’ll see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Some of the storms could produce small hail, gusty winds, and heavy rain. Overnight low temperatures around the lower 50’s.
Partly to mostly cloudy for Saturday morning with clearing in the afternoon for the Snake River Plain. Chance of showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds. A high temperature in the upper 60’s for the Snake River Plain.
Sunday, partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. A high in the lower 70’s with winds around 10-15 mph.
