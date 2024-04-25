For Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, we’ll see a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers. Mostly cloudy skies, overnight low temperatures in the mid 40’s. South winds from 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Mostly cloudy for Thursday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures in the Snake River Plain will reach the mid 60’s. Southwest winds around 10-15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

For Friday we’ll see rain showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature in the mid 50’s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Windy and scattered rain showers for Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Overnight lows back down to the mid 30’s.