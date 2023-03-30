Scattered snow and more wind for Thursday evening and Friday.

Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 20’s. South winds at 10-15 mph, with scattered snow showers.

For Friday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30’s. Scattered snow with gusty winds at 15-25 mph. More wind for Friday night, with a chance of snow. South southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Saturday, a chance of snow before noon, then a chance of rain and snow. Cloudy, with a high temperatures in the lower to mid 40’s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday, more wind and scattered snow. Highs in the upper 30’s, with winds at 15-30 mph.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT

FRIDAY…