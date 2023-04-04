Snowfall around Pocatello will slowly come to an end this evening, after a record-breaking day of snowfall. Pocatello, got slammed with wrap-around moisture off an area of low pressure to our southeast. A weak wave behind this system will stick around for Wednesday, with isolated snow showers. We’ll start to see stronger winds return for Thursday and Friday with a slight chance of rain and snow this weekend.

Tuesday night, we’ll see a slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low around 17°, with winds at 10-20 mph.

Lighter winds for Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30’s, with winds at 10-15 mph.

Windy for Thursday, with highs close to 40°.