Overnight, a chance of snow and mostly cloudy with a low temperature in the mid 20’s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday, A chance of snow with gusty winds. Highs in the mid to upper 30’s. North winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies. A high in the mid 30’s with winds around 10mph.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY: Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches overnight and early Tuesday morning. Winds gusting as high as 40mph in the Eastern Magic Valley and 20 to 30 mph in the LowerSnake River Plain.

Areas: Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley- Including the cities of Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT TUESDAY: Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph in the Southern Hills and Raft River Region and 15 to 25 mph gusts in the Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and Caribou Range.

Areas: Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region, Bear Lake Valley, Blackfoot Mountains and the Caribou Range.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT TUESDAY: Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches.