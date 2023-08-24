A few thunderstorms for Thursday evening along the Utah state line and through southeastern Idaho. We’ll see more scattered thunderstorms for Friday and Saturday, as we draw up more moisture from the south.

Thursday night through Friday morning, overnight lows in the mid 50’s, with winds at 5-10 mph.

Daytime highs for Friday in the mid 80’s for the Snake River Plain. Gusty winds are possible from passing thunderstorms.