TONIGHT: Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will continue across the region for the early evening hours before clearing up late tonight for the most part. We could still see some showers across central ID continuing into the overnight hours. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures go down to the upper 40’s and lower 50’s.

TOMORROW: Isolated thunderstorms will be in the region for Sunday especially in the afternoon hours after a fairly dry morning. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph except under storms where wind gusts can reach 30 mph. High temperatures slightly increase into the low to mid 70’s.

LONG TERM: Most of us will look to finally get a break from the wet weather on Monday. Only a scarce few rain showers will be possible for western WY and central ID, but overall most of the region will be dry. Rain showers look to come back quickly on Tuesday with isolated thunderstorms before we get scattered chances for thunderstorms in the second half of the work week starting on Wednesday and continuing into the following weekend. Winds will be light for the long term between 5-10 mph. High temperatures increase up to the upper 70’s and even lower 80’s for Tuesday and Wednesday before slightly dropping back into the mid 70’s to end the week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE POTENTIAL FAILURE OF THE PORTNEUF DAM SPILLWAY ON CHESTERFIELD RESERVOIR ON THE PORTNEUF RIVER IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON for A portion of southeast Idaho, including along the Portneuf River downstream of Chesterfield Reservoir through Pebble and along Old Highway 30 south to Lava Hot Springs and downstream to McCammon.

FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE for Portneuf River at Pocatello and Topaz, Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly, Henry’s Fork near Rexburg, Antelope Creek near Darlington, Bear River at Border, and Big Wood River at Hailey.