Actor Chance Perdomo has died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash. He rose to fame as a star of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” and “Gen V.” A statement from a publicist said no one else was involved in the crash. No details about the crash, including when and where it took place, were immediately released. Perdomo most recently played Andre Anderson on the first season of “Gen V,” the college-centric spin-off of Amazon Prime’s hit series “The Boys.” One of Perdomo’s most famous roles was as Ambrose Spellman, a lead character on “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.