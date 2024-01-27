NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A district attorney in Tennessee has dropped charges against country singer Chris Young stemming from an encounter with Alcoholic Beverage Commission agents who were doing compliance checks. In a statement released Friday, Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk says charges against Young were dismissed “after a review of all the evidence.” Court documents say Young was arrested Monday night. He was charged with assaulting an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Young’s attorney says he and Young are gratified with the decision to drop the charges. Young is known for songs that include “Tomorrow” and “Getting You Home.”

