On Friday, Det. Nathan Duncan with the Chandler Police Department returned to the witness stand. Det. Duncan responded to the homicide of Lori's fourth husband Charles Vallow on July 11, 2019.

As the investigation continued, the Chandler Police Department shifted its focus toward finding any information leading to the whereabouts of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

“We were working together with Idaho really with the main goal of trying to find JJ and Tylee at the time,” Duncan said.

Charles Vallow’s texts and emails

Det. Duncan read to the court an email between someone claiming to be Charles Vallow and Chad Daybell in November 2019.

Det. Duncan said there was no indication the email was ever written by Charles Vallow.

Charles allegedly forwarded the email to his brother-in-law Alex Cox June 29. Here is a copy of that email.

The email was sent from the address kkwalker75@yahoo.com. Duncan served a search warrant to Yahoo and the phone number and birthday associated with the account was linked to Lori Vallow-Daybell.

“Based on my observations of Charles’ email, or the accounts that have been analyzed there’s no indication that this was sent by Charles at all,” Duncan said. “…He had no relationship with Chad Daybell at all.”

Charles allegedly confronted Lori about the email.

Chandler police gained access to Charles Vallow’s iCloud and phone records throughout their investigation.

Det. Duncan says Charles sent Lori a text message confronting her about the affair with Chad. Duncan read text messages confirmed to be from Charles Vallow to Lori Vallow.

Here is a copy of the texts.

Charles writes, “Just so you know, I am going to talk to Tammy. I’ve already emailed and texted her, your game is up.”

Charles contacts Tammy

Charles Vallow allegedly contacted Tammy Daybell about the affair through text and email. Det. Duncan read several of Charles’ emails aloud in court.

In one email, Charles writes, “Your husband and my wife are having an affair. It’s devastating, I know.”

Duncan says there is no indication the emails were ever read, but they were sent from Charles’ account.

Det. Duncan continues to present texts written by Charles Vallow to Lori leading up to his death.

Charles writes, “You accused me of infidelity but it’s you who has been having an affair. It keeps killing me but maybe that’s your goal…The fact you will continue to go to the temple after all you’ve done shocks me. There really is something wrong with you. You have to be exposed for what you really are.”

On June 30, 2019 Charles texts Lori again.

Charles Vallow

The text reads, “You have destroyed me. I have never been lower in my life. Please explain. We have a son to raise but that’s all we have in common. You owe me an apology for all the false accusations you’ve made. I’ve been entirely faithful to you since the first day we met. I deserve an apology from you. Please respect that.”

On July 1, 2019, 10 days before his death, Charles texts Lori, “I’m going to Idaho first to see Tammy Daybell.”

Lori responds, “She won’t listen to you. She is my friend.”

Charles then asks why Lori sent a “BS email” about a book he wants ghostwritten.

Charles writes, “There is no reason for it other than to get him in Arizona and have an excuse for his wife.”

Lori’s phone records

The Chandler police also gained access to Lori Vallow-Daybell’s iCloud and phone records throughout their investigation.

Det. Duncan says when investigating conflicting or dual accounts police compare information or lack of information. The police created a timeline of events leading up to and after Charles death.

“There were several messages on Lori’s phone, indicating a message was sent that was not located on the iCloud,” Duncan said.

The following messages were sent on July 18, 2019.

Lori writes, “I just got a letter from the insurance company that I am not the beneficiary. It’s a spear thru my heart. Who do you think he changed it to? Brandon or possibly Kay?”

Chad responds, “Wow. That’s terrible. There is no way to find out.”

Lori, “I might be able to check when I get his email on Sunday.”

Det. Duncan says these messages indicate Lori did not know she was not the beneficiary of the life insurance until after Charles death.

Another message from Chad to Lori on July 26, 2019.

“I’m a grown-up version of Harry Potter, who has to live with the Dudleys in his little space under the stairs,” Chad wrote. “Every few weeks I get to escape and have amazing adventures with my Goddess lover, but then I have to return to my place under the stairs, feeling trapped. But I sense permanent freedom is coming!”

Duncan says in several messages Lori and Chad refer to Charles as “Ned,” “Hiplos,” or other names for evil or dark spirits.

The court then took a mid-morning break.

