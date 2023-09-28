JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – We have a follow-up on the charter bus accident Wednesday involving the Sandcreek Middle School volleyball team.

On Wednesday evening, a Teton Stage Lines charter bus cut the corner too sharply at the intersection of 2nd North and 3700 East in Jefferson County.

It caused part of the bus to straddle an irrigation canal.

After evacuating the bus and checking for injuries, the bus driver left the team stranded and returned to the Teton Stage Lines bus yard. That’s according to Bonneville School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhume.

The unusual behavior has prompted an investigation into the incident.

No one was hurt.

Jefferson School District 251 sent a bus to pick-up the team and take them to Farnsworth Middle School.

Parents have been notified about the incident.