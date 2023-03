BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – It is back to the drawing board for funding Idaho’s State Charter School Commission.

House Bill 275 failed in the House Thursday.

The bill would have given a total of $825,700 in funding.

It would also have allowed for six full-time positions at the commission.

The bill failed by a vote of 30 in favor and 39 against.

Some legislators against the bill said the budget was higher than what the State Charter School Commission would actually need.