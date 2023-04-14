FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Congressman Mike Simpson and National Endowment for the Humanities Chair Shelley Lowe were at Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy this week to see its Shoshoni language program in action.

The school, open since 2013, has a two-fold mission, says school administrator Joel Weaver: “to teach “the [Shoshoni] language and the Shoshoni-Bannock culture…and to educate kids to where they need to be successful in the world.” The language program is immersive, and teaches the Shoshoni language and culture alongside elementary school curriculum.

That immersive approach is the central reason for the interest on a national level. “We came here today to look at the school and their language immersion program,” says National Endowment For the Humanities Chair Shelly Lowe. “We have a brand new partnership with the Department of the Interior to work on the Boarding School Initiative that they are moving forward. One of the things we are looking at with some of that work is really important language and cultural revitalization programs within tribal communities.”

Merlin Study, a language teacher at Chief Tahgee, is part of those language revitalization efforts. He recalled his concern when he found out that only “a little over a hundred speakers were left” after some years away from the area.

“Before I left, 15 yeas ago, from this reservation, everybody was speaking the language, but I guess only the elders [kept] speaking the language. It really worried me because all of our ceremonies had disappeared. I notice that. When they asked me to help on this immersion, I said yes. I don’t get paid much…but I don’t want to see our language die.”