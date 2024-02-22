By Stephanie Moore

LAVONIA, Georgia (WYFF) — A chase that started in Oconee County, South Carolina, ended in Georgia when a woman crashed into several graves, according to police.

The Lavonia Police Department said the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office was trying to stop a driver and she didn’t stop.

They said there was a chase on Interstate 85 that went into Georgia.

Police said the woman crashed into the Lavonia Cemetery and damaged several graves.

The woman ran, but she was captured.

WYFF News 4 has reached out to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office for more details on what led to the chase.

